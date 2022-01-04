Vax drive for kids: Chennai at the bottom as Tamil Nadu covers 10pc

Chennai :

Propelled by a commendable performance by relatively backward districts like Tiruvannamalai and Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu recorded nearly 10 per cent coverage on day one of the vaccination drive for children aged 15 – 18 on Monday. Chennai, which is recording yet another wave, cut a sorry figure, reporting the lowest coverage in the State.





As the final numbers came in, 3.32 lakh out of the 33.46 lakh eligible children received their first dose of Covaxin. Among the districts, Tiruvannamalai managed to inoculate 22.3% of the target, followed by Kallakurichi with 21%. Chennai put up an abysmal performance of 1.44%. In other words, it would take the top-performing districts less than five days to complete the drive, while the capital would need 70 days unless it improves in the coming days.









Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur in the neighbourhood were no better, recording 6.45% and 6.74% coverage, respectively, while Kancheepuram was marginally better at 11.78%. Coimbatore was another laggard among the important Corporations, with only 6.82% of the targeted group covered. In all, 16 districts recorded only single-figure coverage.





Following parents’ request, dedicated centres for 15-18 category would be set up in rural and urban areas, said Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr TS Selvavinayagam.









“Though Omicron has low severity, it can spread faster and more people are likely to be infected. Thus, it is important to wear masks and maintain social distancing,” he added.