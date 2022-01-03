Mon, Jan 03, 2022

Pudukkottai boy who sustained bullet injury dies despite treatment

The Tamil Nadu police are investigating the matter and the Deputy Superintendent of Pasumalaipatti police Sivasubramanian, while speaking to mediapersons, stated that the boy was 2 km away from the shooting range at Pasumalaipatti and was at his grandparents home.

Pugalendhi
Pugalendhi
Chennai:
A 11-year-old boy, who sustained severe injuries after a bullet was reportedly misfired from the Pasumalaipatti shooting range, where the CISF personnel were undergoing a training programme, died without responding to treatment on Monday. 

The boy, K Pugalendhi (11), son of Kalaiselvan-Palaniammal from Kothamangalathupatti near Narthamalai in Pudukkottai district had come down to visit his grandfather Muthu during the half-yearly holidays. On Thursday, the CISF personnel were on a shooting training programme at Pasumalaipatti Range which is 1 km away from Muthu’s house.

Conversations