Pudukkottai boy who sustained bullet injury dies despite treatment

Chennai :

A 11-year-old boy, who sustained severe injuries after a bullet was reportedly misfired from the Pasumalaipatti shooting range, where the CISF personnel were undergoing a training programme, died without responding to treatment on Monday.





The boy, K Pugalendhi (11), son of Kalaiselvan-Palaniammal from Kothamangalathupatti near Narthamalai in Pudukkottai district had come down to visit his grandfather Muthu during the half-yearly holidays. On Thursday, the CISF personnel were on a shooting training programme at Pasumalaipatti Range which is 1 km away from Muthu’s house.





The Tamil Nadu police are investigating the matter and the Deputy Superintendent of Pasumalaipatti police Sivasubramanian, while speaking to mediapersons, stated that the boy was 2 km away from the shooting range at Pasumalaipatti and was at his grandparents home.







