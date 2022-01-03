TN CM urges people to get fully jabbed to prevent Covid

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin has asked people to get fully vaccinated to prevent Covid-19 and its new variant Omicron from affecting them. He was addressing people at the Government Girls Higher Secondary school on Jones Road at Saidapet in the city after inaugurating the vaccination drive to teens in the age group of 15-18, on Monday.

Stalin called upon people that studies have proved that those who are vaccinated have much less impact of the disease and urged people to take both the jabs on a priority basis.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also said that wearing masks, physical distancing, and washing hands with soap water are of prime importance to ward off the disease. He said that the economy of the state was about to look up and the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has caused a bit of hindrance.

He however said that the people of the state have the resilience to fight and defeat the disease and said that the government was always with the people day in and out.

Stalin recalled his new year message of January 1 to stay alert on the new developments regarding the Omicron variant. He said that according to medical experts the Omicron variant is less virulent than the previous strains but it spreads faster and hence people have to be more cautious about it.

The Chief Minister said, "I particularly appeal to those who have crossed the age of 60, who have not got their second dose of vaccine to take it immediately. I request, appeal, and urge you as one of your family members to take the vaccine at the earliest."

Minister for school education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for Higher Education, K. Ponmudi, and Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Ma Subramanian were present during the function. Health secretary, Dr J. Radhakrishnan and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagan Singh Bedi were also present among others.