OPS demands regular inspections of cracker units to prevent fire accidents

Chennai :

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Monday urged the Tamil Nadu government to ensure periodical inspections and safety checks at all the cracker manufacturing units functioning in the State.





In a statement, the AIADMK leader said that the news of a fire accident killing four people in Virudhunagar has not only saddened him but had also exposed the failure of local authorities in following fire safety norms.





Expressing deep condolences for the four victims and speedy recovery for the injured. OPS questioned the presence of student Manoj Arvind, who sustained injuries during the cracker unit fire accident. When the Child Labour Prohibition and Regulation Act 1986 is in force the presence of Manoj Aravind at the cracker unit had exposed that the rules are not followed and the local authorities had failed to supervise the unit.





OPS also wondered about the status of the regular checks and inspections carried out by the local fire safety officers and the Public Health Department officials monitoring these units. It is also reported that the particular factory had remained closed for some time and was reopened just a few days back. The absence of a Chemist in the production unit is also said to be a reason for not monitoring the safety measure.





It is the duty of the state authorities to ensure that all the cracker units are monitored and supervised by certified chemists. This particular case had exposed that the state had failed to monitor the functioning of cracker units and implement the safe operating procedures, OPS said. The statement also urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to look into the issue and take necessary steps to ensure public safety.