Covid spike: Check out revised guidelines issued by TN Health Dept

Chennai :

In view of the rising cases of Covid across Tamil Nadu, the State Health Department revised its Covid case management protocol.





Here are some of the guidelines issued:





1)Positive result in RT-PCR with no symptoms : The patient can be put under home isolation, while those with symptoms and respiratory rate(RR) more than 24 and SPO2 levels more than 94, can also be managed in home isolation.





2) With comorbidities and positive in RT-PCR : Those having RR levels ranging 24-30 and SPO2 between 90-93 and vaccinated with both the doses, can be admitted to COVID Care Centers or Covid Health Center.





3) With no comorbidities/ one dose of vaccine : Under this category, those who are less than 40 years, can also be managed at COVID Care Centers or Covid Health Centers.





4) With comorbidities and positive RT-PCR results : Those with symptoms of RR levels ranging 24-30, SPO2 between 90-93, vaccinated with one dose and aged 40 years of above hve to be managed at a Covid designated hospital.





5) Individuals with RR values more than 30 and SPO2 less than 90, have to be managed at a COVID designated hospital.