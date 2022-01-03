Govt doc told to pay Rs 37K for not treating woman

Coimbatore :

Tirupur Collector S Vineeth ordered a government doctor from Udumalpet GH, who forced a poor woman carrying a dead fetus to undergo treatment in a private hospital, to return her Rs 37,000 incurred as treatment cost by the victim.





Rajarajeshwari, 24, wife of Marudamuthu, 33, a daily wager from Madathukulam had severe pain in stomach during the course of her pregnancy. A scan report at a Primary Health Centre revealed that the fetus had died and therefore she was admitted in Udumalpet GH.





Though four days had gone and despite her deteriorating health condition, the woman doctor Jothilakshmi delayed treatment at the hospital and forced the family to shift Rajarajeshwari to a nearby private hospital for treatment.





Within an hour of paying Rs 35,000 fees, the fetus was removed from the womb by the same GH woman doctor, who was working as a consultant there.





Based on a complaint, Tirupur Collector ordered an inquiry. Earlier, the doctor Jothilakshmi was shifted to Dharapuram GH and then to The Nilgiris. Meanwhile, the Collector has issued an order to the doctor to pay Rs 37,000 to the woman.