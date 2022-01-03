DMK MLAs meeting on Jan 5 at Arivalayam

Chennai :

To be chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin, it would take place at 6 pm at Kalaignar Arangam on Wednesday, an announcement made by Government’s chief whip Kovi Chezhian said. Chezhian has issued a whip to all party MLAs to compulsorily attend the meeting. The ruling DMK is likely to discuss its floor strategy for the ensuing Assembly session, which would begin with the Governor’s address on January 5.