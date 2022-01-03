Brick kiln owners besiege Thadagam police station

Hundreds of brick kiln unit owners and villagers besieged the Thadagam police station demanding action against a trio for shooting the now defunct brick kiln units by deploying a drone in Coimbatore on Sunday.
Coimbatore:
Around noon, three persons, including Ganesh and Ramesh had videographed the brick manufacturing units using drones. Then, Ravichandran, a lorry mechanic, had questioned them resulting in a fight in which he suffered injury. Soon, around 500 brick kiln owners gathered at the police station demanding action against the trio
