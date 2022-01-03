Stop ‘pressurising’ police force: OPS

Chennai :

AIADMK coordinator and former CM O Panneerselvam on Sunday urged the DMK government not to put ‘pressure’ on police and other authorities concerned related to law and order issues.





The Deputy Oppn Leader’s statement came against the backdrop of alleged harassment of a police sub-inspector in Vellore district by the DMK functionaries forcing the official not to register cases against illegal mining.





Urging the state to take action against those, who threatened the sub-inspector, Panneerselvam alleged that the audio of the police official, which was released on social media, also clearly shows that there was no security even to the public, since cops could not function independently. “It was also unknown that how many police officials were threatened like this,” he added.





“Therefore, the Chief Minister should immediately intervene and ensure that DMK functionaries were not indulging in threatening police officials while discharging their duties in maintaining law and order,” he said adding “action should also be taken against those persons, who threatened the Vellore policeman and government should also ensure that such kind of incidents should not take place in the future.”





EPS seeks more relief for farmers





Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday urged the DMK government to increase financial assistance to the farmers, especially in the Delta districts citing recent heavy rains. The AIADMK leader, in a statement, said that the state has to increase the announced financial assistance of giving Rs 20,000 per hectare for the damaged crops to Rs 40,000. The announced Rs 6,000 per farmer for re-cultivation should be increased to Rs 12,000.