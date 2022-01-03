Provide Rs 30k per acre as relief, says Anbumani

Chennai :

PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday urged the state government to provide Rs 30,000 per acre as compensation for the damaged crops in the Delta districts.





“More than 50,000 acres of samba crops that were about to be harvested were damaged completely in the recent rain. The state should calculate the loss incurred by the farmers and provide Rs 30,000 as compensation for crop loss,” said Anbumani, in a statement.





He also said that the Delta districts have received heavy rain in the recent days and for instance Peravurani received 220 mm on Saturday. Due to the downpour, crops cultivated across Delta districts were damaged. Not just for the crops damaged in December, but also for the crops damaged in later part of the November the state should provide the same compensation. Anbumani further urged for crop damage assessment again.