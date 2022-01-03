COVID fears unlikely to derail urban civic polls

Chennai :

The steep rise in coronavirus cases in the state since last week might have fuelled fresh fears about the likely deferment of the urban local body polls, but the ruling DMK seems unfazed by it.





Speculations abound in the corridors of power that the ruling DMK could likely go ahead with the urban local body elections, unless the COVID situation worsens to alarming proportions in the next fortnight.





Highly placed government sources disclosed that the ruling party has taken cue from the Election Commission which has shown no sign of deferring crucial five state Assembly elections, including in Uttar Pradesh.





Asked about it, DMK organising secretary cum Rajya Sabha MP, RS Bharathi said, “It is up to the State Election Commission to make a decision. It will decide based on the inputs given by the state health department.”





On his party’s stand on the issue, he said, “We (DMK) are ready to face the elections any moment. We are in the process of screening applicants.”





A senior functionary of a national party who did not wish to be named disclosed that the DMK seems determined to go ahead with the elections, irrespective of the prevailing pandemic situation.





“The official machinery, especially the city corporation, is working in full swing to conduct the elections. Election notification could be issued anytime after the Assembly session before Pongal,” the functionary said. Pertinently, a lot depends on the COVID spike during the next fortnight.