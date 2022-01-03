Encroachers asked to return temple land

Coimbatore :

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister PK Sekarbabu on Sunday said that 1,640 crore worth temple land had been retrieved from 437 encroachers till now in the state.





Speaking to reporters after offering prayers at Sri Anjaneyar Temple in Namakkal on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, the Minister said that the drive against encroachment in temple lands will continue. He also made an appeal to the encroachers to come forward and return the land on their own.





Sekarbabu said that Chief Minister MK Stalin will extend support to good schemes of the Union government, however will boldly voice his opposition if a scheme is unnecessary.





Taking a further dig at the BJP, the Minister said the BJP is creating legal hurdles towards implementing good projects mooted by the HR & CE by moving the court. “BJP state president K Annamalai should support our constructive works,” he added.





By allowing devotees to offer prayers in temples for New Year, despite COVID-19 restrictions, the Minister claimed that the DMK government has proved that it is not against spirituality.





Sekarbabu said efforts would be taken to provide residential facility for married Anjaneyar temple workers at 500 metres away from the temple.





Pointing out that the process of segregating gold at three temples in Thiruverkadu, Samayapuram and Irukkankudi is under progress in the presence of a judge; Sekarbabu said these jewels will be made into gold bars at the government mint in Mumbai after taking permission from the court. “The gold will then be deposited in banks to generate revenue to be used for carrying out development works in the temple,” he added.