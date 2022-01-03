Kanimozhi defends DMK govt’s reception for PM’s visit

Chennai :

Thoothukudi MP and DMK women’s wing secretary Kanimozhi on Sunday defended her party-led government’s reception for the impending visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state and said that they are doing it for people’s welfare and to bring schemes to the state.





Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a folk arts event at Loyola College in the city, Kanimozhi said, “No government would want a Prime Minister not to visit the state to launch the state’s welfare schemes when he visits as the representative of the Union government because we need schemes. No matter how divergent our views are, fundamentally, we should take into consideration the welfare of the people and how one government treats another government.”





She was responding to a query on the DMK hosting the Prime Minister despite it opposing his visits earlier in the past.





Asked specifically about the DMK opposing Modi’s visit when the previous AIADMK regime did the same, she clarified that the stand of the DMK and the state government need not be the same. “In the previous AIADMK regime, so many anti-people issues were supported by the AIADMK. The AIADMK had even supported the farm legislations and CAA and voted in favour of it. AIADMK is such a party. DMK on the other hand, has never supported any anti-people issue. Whether we are in or out of power, DMK will never accept anything against the people. We are the one’s fighting NEET steadfastly even now,” she clarified.





On organising folk arts events while the government has deferred book fairs, she said the most important duty of the government now is the safety of the people. “More than the festivals, the safety of the people is most important. Government defers festivals not for itself, but people’s safety,” she added.