Coming soon: Reading period in schools

Chennai :

In a bid to improve reading skills among students, the Tamil Nadu government is planning to introduce at least one compulsory reading period in all government and government-aided schools. The School Education Department, meanwhile, will impart in them regular newspaper reading habits to help them gain knowledge of current affairs.





Authorities say though libraries have been attached in almost all the State-run schools, it was found that only a few students make use of them. A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that only about 10 per cent of the students come to read books in libraries and that too only for a few days a month. “As the schools opened recently after more than 18 months, it was noticed by several teachers in the State-run schools that lack of interest in reading was the main reason for poor vocabulary among students,” he said.





Stating that the State government has allocated Rs 30.18 crore this year for procuring additional books for school libraries, he said: “During the reading periods, class teachers will guide the children and help them to come out with good pronunciation”.





The official said similarly, every student will be encouraged by the teachers to borrow books from the schools and then they would also be allowed to take them to read at home.





Pointing out that gradually the number of reading periods would be increased, the official said: “In addition to the reading periods, children will also be exposed to read newspapers regularly to keep themselves abreast of current affairs”.





According to the official, the authorities would ensure that all the schools will have at least two newspapers — one Tamil and one English. “On a rotation basis, students will be asked to read out the headlines in school assembly,” he said.