15.16 lakh doses administered during 17th mega vax drive

Chennai :

A total of 15.16 lakh doses of vaccine were administered during the 17th mega vaccination drive held across Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Health Minister Ma Subramanian said at least 3 crore people have been benefitted from the vaccination drives conducted so far.





Of the 15.16 lakh beneficiaries on Sunday, 4.20 lakh took the first dose and 10.96 lakh the second. In Tamil Nadu, 86.95 per cent of the population has been vaccinated with the first dose and 60.71 per cent with both the doses.





Earlier during the day, the Health Minister said 69 per cent of Chennai’s population has taken both the doses but more than 5 lakh in the city are yet to get the first dose. So far, 8.54 crore doses have been administered in the State. At least 96 lakh people in the State are yet to take the second dose after their first, and 70 lakh have not taken any vaccine.