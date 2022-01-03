7 Omicron patients discharged in Tamil Nadu, 20 more active cases

Chennai :

Seven more Omicron patients were discharged from several hospitals on Sunday, bringing the active Omicron cases in the State to 20. So far, out of the 195 cases of S-gene-drop cases among international passengers and their contacts, 120 have been confirmed to be Omicron. There have been 277 COVID cases among international passengers and their contacts in the State.





A total of 1,594 COVID cases were reported in the State, including 19 imported cases, taking the total to 27,51,128.





Chennai continued to see a surge in the cases and reported 776 cases on Sunday, while Chengalpattu recorded 146 and Coimbatore, 80. There are 9,304 active cases in the State, of which the highest of 3,550 are in Chennai.





After about 1,03,607 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, the TPR of TN stood at 1.4 per cent, with Chennai recording the highest of 3.3 per cent, followed by 3.1 per cent in Chengalpattu. Tiruvallur saw 2.1 per cent TPR. On Sunday, 1,02,237 samples were tested in TN.





At least six deaths were reported in the State. As many as 624 more people were discharged from several hospitals, taking the total recoveries to 27,05,034.