Coimbatore man hosts lavish baby shower for pregnant Persian cats

Coimbatore :

In recent times, the humanisation of pets has reached new heights, with people not shying away from manifesting their love for animals on every platform. Frrom Facebook videos to Instagram reels and newspaper to magazine articles, pet pampering has been redefined in many ways. A Coimbatore man, another ardent animal lover, manifested his love by hosting a lavish baby shower for his two Persian cats on Sunday.





VK Uma Maheswaran, a marketing professional, who considers the three cats, two females named Kshira and Irish and a male named Race, his family, even invited several relatives and friends.





“The gorgeous cats were treated to special food like supplements and biscuits on the occasion. They were mollycoddled by my family and friends and the women members performed all the rituals that are otherwise performed for a normal baby shower,” he said.





The cats were adorned with specially stitched dresses, sticker ‘pottu’ was stuck to their forehead and their limbs were accessorised with bangles for a short while as part of the ritual. The event was organised at a pet clinic in RS Puram in the presence of veterinarian Dr Venugopal, who was chief guest for the occasion.





While the pregnancy period of cats is 62 days, Kshira is into its 50th day and Iris in its 35th day. Both are one-year-olds.





“Baby showers are normally held for women and they are supposed to be under a lot of care, eat healthy food and take a lot of rest. Since we want our cats to deliver healthy kittens, we served them healthy food like branded packed chicken, tuna fish, dry food and boiled chicken meat,” Maheswaran said. He also owns two dogs and several birds. “Dogs and cats share a special bond in my house,” he added.