All courts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry return to virtual mode from Monday

All hearings before all courts to be through virtual mode until further orders (File Photo)

Chennai :

In view of the spurt in Covid-19 cases, especially the Omicron variant, the Madras High Court has suspended the physical hearing and hybrid option before all courts in TN and Puducherry from Monday, a release stated.





All hearings before all courts shall be through virtual mode only until further orders.





"Owing to the spurt in Omicron variant of Covid-19 cases, the Honourable Acting Chief Justice has issued the directions (to suspend physical hearing) regarding the functioning of Principal Seat of Madras High Court, Madurai Bench of MHC and all subordinate courts in TN and Puducherry with effect from January 03, 2022," registrar general, MHC, P Dhanapal stated.





Filing of papers, copy applications, returning/representing the case papers, and receiving the order copies in emergent matters will be through email, and in exceptional cases, it shall be through the respective counters/drop boxes provided for the purpose, subject to strict adherence to Covid-19 safety protocol, the release added.