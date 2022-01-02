TN inoculated 86.95 per cent of population with first dose: Ma Subramanian

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu has inoculated 86.95 per cent of its population with first dose of vaccination against Covid-19 with 4,20,098 people getting covered during the 17th mega vaccination camp held on Sunday, State Minister Ma Subramanian said.





As much as 60.71 per cent were covered with second dose with 10,96,706 people receiving the vaccines during the mass exercise, the Minister for Medical and Family Welfare said.





In total, 15,16,804 people were covered during the drive today, he told reporters.





''Today, 15.16 lakh people have been vaccinated. Till date 86.95 per cent people have received first dose and 60.71 per cent the second,'' Subramanian said.





Subramanian inspected the vaccination drive conducted in primary health centres, government hospitals and schools.





The Health Department commenced the mass programme every Sunday beginning September 12 and has since been conducting it every week.





The Minister said the government would commence the vaccination drive for 15-18 years tomorrow, January 3, at the Government High School, Saidapet, and has planned to complete the drive for the eligible 33 lakh students within a month.





For vaccination of frontline and health workers, he said it would commence on January 10 and the Health Department has approached Chief Minister M K Stalin for the inaugural programme.





''There are about 9.78 lakh people under frontline workers category while it was 5.66 lakh under healthcare workers category,'' he said.





Subramanian said the State has vaccinated over 8.50 crore people till date.





The vaccination drive was formally rolled out across the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16, 2021.



