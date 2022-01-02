Third-wave has begun, sudden surge of cases expected: Ma Subramanian

Chennai :

The Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said we can assume that the third wave has begun and a sudden surge in the cases in the form of 'Tsunami' of Covid-19 is expected. Earlier this week, there were about 600 cases and the numbers have increased three times towards the end of the week," he said.





With several Omicron cases turning negative within a few days of treatment, the health minister also said that Omicron patients can be monitored at home after five days of adequate treatment and guidelines will be issued regarding the same.





"As the number of cases of Omicron continues to rise, if a Covid-19 affected person is asymptomatic and vaccinated with two doses, they can be allowed to isolate at home and will be monitored by a medical team. We will soon opt for telemedicine treatment too. A total of 1,000 beds have been made ready in Chennai and 2,000 more are being planned. Meanwhile, isolation centers are being set up at some college hostels in the city," he added.





Inaugurating the 17th mega vaccination drive at a government vaccination site in Anna Nagar, Ma Subramanian urged more people to get vaccinated in view of rising cases of Covid-19. He said that at least 83.22 percent of people have been vaccinated with the first dose and 58.82 percent of people have been vaccinated with both doses.





"In Chennai, 69 percent of people have taken both the doses and more than 5 lakh people in the city are yet to get the first dose of the vaccine. So far, 8.39 crore doses of vaccines have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in the State. At least 96 lakh people in the State have not taken a single dose and 70 lakh have not taken their second dose," he said.





Healthcare workers and other frontline workers will also be given booster doses of vaccines, health minister Ma Subramanian said on Sunday. "Booster dose will be given 9 months from the second dose and the Union Government is yet to give the guidelines on which vaccine will be given. The administration of booster dose for those aged 60 and above will start on January 10th."





He said that the vaccination of children aged 15-18 years will begin in the State on Monday in collaboration with the State Education Department. "There are 33.20 lakh eligible children in the State and special camps will be organized to vaccinate them. Of 4 lakh engineering students in the State, 44 percent of them have been vaccinated with a single dose and 12 percent of them have been vaccinated with both doses. People should come forward to get vaccinated," the health minister said.





A 24/7 emergency helpline- 044-25384520, 044-46122300 can be reached out in case of any queries of emergency. Health Minister will also participate in a COVID-19 review meeting with the Union Health Minister on Sunday as the number of cases of Omicron in the country continues to rise. Union Health Minister is holding a review meeting with the health ministers of all the States.