TN to probe into irregularities in purchase by Corporation: Senthil Balaji

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu government would investigate into the reported irregularities in the purchase of garbage bins and vehicles for the City Corporation on a contract basis, the State Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji said here on Sunday.





Replying to a question on reports that Rs. 44 crores has been swindled in the procurement of trash cans, he said it has also come to notice that there was a scam in getting garbage vehicles on contract.





The government would probe into the issue and take action against the guilty, he said.





On electricity meters for farmers, he said the 4.52 lakh farmers getting free electricity and have not had a meter for the last 20 years would get the device this year.



