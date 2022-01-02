It is a long wait for 13 lakh TN students to receive free laptop computers

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu is the only State implementing the Scheme of distribution of laptop computers to the students in the entire country, from 2011-12 onwards. Under the scheme, 51.67 lakh laptop computers have been distributed free of cost to students at a total cost of Rs 7,257.61 crore from 2011-12 to 2019 -2020.





Soon after the DMK came to power, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi told in the September 2021, assembly session, that the government was taking measures to distribute the free laptop computers to students at the beginning of the next academic year.





With the previous AIADMK government having already kept a backlog to distribute 11.72 lakh laptop computers to the students, another 1.75 lakh beneficiaries will also be added in this academic year.





A senior official from the School Education Department, seeking anonymity, told DT NEXT that the tender to procure was already floated in 2020 to procure more than nine lakh laptop computers.





"However, due to various issues including lockdown and change of government, the tender process could not be completed fully", he said adding "the authorities were discussing whether to continue with the old tender or to float another one".





Pointing out that list of the students, who were eligible to receive free laptop computers, were already made even for this academic year, the official said the schools have also prepared indent accordingly and submitted to the authorities concerned to receive laptop computers.





The official also said since there is a possibility of a third wave of coronavirus, the authorities were discussing completing the formalities to distribute laptop computers at a faster phase as it would be useful for the students for online classes in case of another lockdown. "It would also help Class XII board exam students besides being useful for college pupils", he added.





Tamil Nadu Teachers Association president P K Ilamaran urged the government to distribute laptop computers very soon as the government school students could not attend online classes during the two lockdowns.





He also pointed out that beneficiaries, who were yet to receive the laptop computers for the last two years, had already left the schools and colleges.