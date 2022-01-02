Veggie prices came down by 20 pc at Koyambedu market

Chennai :

Traders said that within 10 days, the rates are expected to fall further. Meanwhile, as COVID cases are surging the city people started purchasing in retail stores, so the vendors are selling double the rate sold from the wholesale market.





“After the rainfall in November month, the vegetable cultivation has improved from last month which leads to an adequate supply of commodities from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. The market has received at least 320 – 330 vehicles of stocks on Sunday, which leads to a decrease in the prices by 20 percent except for carrots and beetroots as there is a supply shortage in these two vegetables, so it is sold for Rs 70 – 80 per kg,” said P Sukumaran, Treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association.





He added that after Pongal, the vegetable prices would be sold less than Rs 40 per kg as the first crop cultivation will be started. And in February we are expecting a further decrease in the rates.





Now, onions sold for Rs 35- Rs 40 per kg, tomatoes for Rs 50 per kg, beans Rs 25 per kg, drumstick Rs 120 per kg, cabbage Rs 40 – Rs 45 per kg, potatoes Rs 20 per kg, chow chow, and radish sold for Rs 15 – Rs 20 per kg.





Meanwhile, as COVID cases are surging the city people started purchasing in retail stores, so the vendors are selling double the rate sold compared to the wholesale prices. “Only a few vegetable prices have increased by 20 – 30 percent at Koyambedu wholesale market, so we are selling Rs 10 or Rs 20 more than the actual price here,” said Gnasekaran K, a retail vendor at Purasaiwakkam.





At retail shops, tomatoes sold for Rs 60 – Rs 70 per kg, beans Rs 40 per kg, drumstick Rs 280 – Rs 300 per kg, potatoes Rs 30 per kg, carrots and beetroots Rs 80 – 90 per kg, radish Rs 40 – Rs 45 per kg, cabbage sold for Rs 70 per kg.