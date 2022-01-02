TN fireworks unit mishap: Stalin announces solatium

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs three lakh each to families of the persons killed in an explosion at a fireworks unit in Virudhunagar district on January 1.
Virudhunagar:
Chief Minister MK Stalin said five people have died in the mishap and expressed grief over their death.
In a statement, he extended his sympathies with the families of the victims.
He said he has directed providing a sum of Rs three lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs one lakh for the injured, from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.
