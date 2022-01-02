Krishna idol found broken in Kovai park

A life-size idol of Lord Krishna was found vandalised in the early hours of Saturday at Bharati Park here prompting local BJP leaders to seek immediate action against the miscreants.
Coimbatore:
Morning walkers noticed broken pieces of the idol strewn across the place and immediately alerted police. Local BJP leaders, including district president R Nandakumar, arrived at the spot and demanded police to take action against “communal forces” being supported by a few “anti-Hindu” organisations. Hindu Munnani also condemned the incident.
