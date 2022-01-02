Sun, Jan 02, 2022

Krishna idol found broken in Kovai park

Published: Jan 02,202207:27 AM

A life-size idol of Lord Krishna was found vandalised in the early hours of Saturday at Bharati Park here prompting local BJP leaders to seek immediate action against the miscreants.

The vandalised Krishna idol. Image Courtesy: Daily Thanthi
Coimbatore:
Morning walkers noticed broken pieces of the idol strewn across the place and immediately alerted police. Local BJP leaders, including district president R Nandakumar, arrived at the spot and demanded police to take action against “communal forces” being supported by a few “anti-Hindu” organisations. Hindu Munnani also condemned the incident.

