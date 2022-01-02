Hunt on to trace gutkha smugglers

Vellore :

A car bound for Chennai from Bengaluru came to a stop when it rammed the central median on Vellore-Chennai NH at Melvisharam. The driver abandoned the car and took to his heels. Arcot police, who rushed to the spot, inspected the car and found 15 bags of banned gutkha products which were obviously being taken to Chennai. The SP ordered formation of a special team to trace the owners of the car.