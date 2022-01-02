Red sanders seized from abandoned van

Vellore :

Police were on crime prevention rounds when they found the van parked in front of an empty house. Becoming suspicious they checked the van and found 1 tonne of red sanders logs. Both the logs and van were seized by the police. Kanamangalam police then informed the Sandavasal forest range officer and handed over both the van and contraband. However police registered a case and are checking if the logs were smuggled in from Andhra Pradesh or whether it was to be shifted from the locality to Chennai.