Villagers detain private quarry’s lorries

Tiruvannamalai :

The lorries going at high speed on the single lane road and refusing to give way to oncoming vehicles including government buses irked the locals who besieged the two lorries. When the lorry drivers threatened the bus driver, the annoyed villagers refused to let the lorries go. They then resorted to a road blockade after allowing the government bus to proceed. Police rushed to the spot and assured that such incidents would not occur in future.