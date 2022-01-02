One killed in NY party near Gudiyattam

Vellore :

Police said that Vineet (23) son of Vijayakumar of Kothamarikuppam near Gudiyattam and Akash (22) son of Ashok and decided to celebrate together. They both cut a cake at midnight on Friday and an after that an argument ensued resulting in Akash, who was slapped, stabbing Vineet. The other celebrants took to their heels. Locals rushed Vineet to Gudiyattam GH where doctors declared that he was already dead. Melpatti police registered a case and arrested Akash.