Man hands over cash found in ATM to cops

Vellore :

When Mudarjana, a resident of West Bengal went to withdraw money from an ATM near the old Vellore bus stand, he was surprised to see a bundle of notes sticking out of the machine. When he counted them they totalled Rs10,000. Understanding that the person before him had not waited for the machine to dispense the money. He immediately went to the Vellore north police station where he contacted inspector Senthil Kumar and handed over the currency to him after explaining what happened. Senthil Kumar lauded Mudarjana for his honesty and said the money would be handed over to the concerned bank branch.