Friendly policing keeps anti-socials at bay

The effective and public friendly policing in Madurai city with the aid of advanced technologies resulted in stringent action against anti-social and rowdy elements, ensuring a peaceful environment in the city.
Madurai:
All murders reported in 2021 were on the motive of family disputes, petty quarrels and other disputes between known persons, Prem Anand Sinha, Commissioner of Police, Madurai City said.As many as 1550 history sheeted rowdy elements were kept under close watch by the police under the limits of Madurai city. Among them, 1,204 rowdy elements, who were involved in in selling ganja and 62 for possessing deadly weapons, were remanded.
