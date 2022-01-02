Friendly policing keeps anti-socials at bay

Madurai :

All murders reported in 2021 were on the motive of family disputes, petty quarrels and other disputes between known persons, Prem Anand Sinha, Commissioner of Police, Madurai City said.As many as 1550 history sheeted rowdy elements were kept under close watch by the police under the limits of Madurai city. Among them, 1,204 rowdy elements, who were involved in in selling ganja and 62 for possessing deadly weapons, were remanded.