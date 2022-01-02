Assembly to meet at Kalaivanar Arangam

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will meet in the multi-purpose hall on the third floor of Kalaivanar Arangam in Omandurar Estate instead of the Assembly Chamber in the State Secretariat on January 5, according to a notification issued by state Governor RN Ravi on Saturday.
Chennai:
Meanwhile, a notification issued by Raj Bhavan on December 13 had said the session of the Assembly would begin with Governor’s address in the state secretariat. It was widely believed that the first session at Fort St George after Stalin became CM on May 7 would be held in a week. However, owing to Omicron threat it was decided to shift the venue to Kalivanar Arangam.
