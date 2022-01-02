Vital to form force against BJP: Vaiko

Chennai :

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Saturday said that a strong formation is necessary to defeat the BJP.





Talking to mediapersons here on New Year day, Vaiko said that a strong formation against BJP is necessary and it was imperative to form such an alignment to defeat the ruling BJP.





Asked about a specific query on opposing the BJP, mainly in view of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s impending visit to the state for inaugurating new medical colleges, Vaiko said that decision of secular parties on the issue would be collective.





It may be noted that the DMK-led state government and TN BJP unit has started the preparation works to welcome the PM for the inauguration functions.





On revival of upper house (Legislative Council), Vaiko said the situation has not been created to revival of MLC. MDMK is of the view that MLC should be revived. on PMK leader Dr Ramadoss’s view that an alliance led by PMK would be formed in 2026, a cautious Vaiko said that he (Ramadoss) has expressed his interest and there was nothing wrong in it.