OPS: Provide Rs 5,000 relief for flood-hit, Rs 30,000 for farmers

Chennai :

AIADMK coordinator and state deputy leader of Opposition O Panneerselvam on Saturday demanded the Tamil Nadu government to provide Rs 5,000 each as a relief to families affected by the recent incessant rainfall.





In a statement, Panneerselvam urged the state to provide Rs 30,000 per hectare for the crop damages due to inundation. OPS also sought the details of the funds utilised by the state to carry out the rain relief works.





“In his recent letter to the home minister, the CM revealed that all the funds with the State Disaster Management Agency (SDMA) have been utilised for the relief works. Hence, we have a question, has the union government allotted any funds to the SDMA in 2021-2022? Was there any fund received from the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) ?” OPS noted in his statement.





The former CM stressed that the CM has the responsibility to explain the financial details to the people of Tamil Nadu.





“During the AIADMK regime, Stalin asked us to provide Rs 30,000 per hectare for the farmers who were affected with rainfall. However, as a CM now, he has declared merely a relief grant of Rs.20,000 per hectare and it is also yet to reach the farmers, ” the AIADMK leader noted while citing the non-arrival of agriculture input supply valued at Rs 6,038 per hectare announced by the CM in November.





It may be noted last month OPS made a similar appeal to the state demanding compensation and flood relief for rain hit victims in Chennai and farmers in delta.