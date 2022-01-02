Uncertainty looms over Avaniyapuram Jallikattu

Madurai :

While scores of people are looking forward to the new season with Jallikattu, the bull taming sport, Avaniyapuram, which usually hosts the rural sport on January 14, is heading towards uncertainty this time.





Unlike previous editions, the reputable conduct of Jallikattu has become politicised now and because of that the traditional sport tends to lose much of its prestige, AK Kannan, president, Thenkal Kanmai Pasana Vivasayikal matrum Prathana Jallikattu Nala Sangham, Avaniyapuram, said on Thursday.





Jallikattu is a common sport that links all people together like no other game, but some locals here are trying to cash in on caste politics and transform their woes into a political advantage as they oppose conducting the event at Avaniyapuram.





Locals were of the view that the sport conducted earlier by the Sangham was affiliated to AIADMK. It’s wrong and they had been misleading the ruling party to take the centre stage. For time immemorial, Jallikattu has always been conducted by the Sangham, which has also engaged in a legal battle against PETA in 2006 and bought back the rights of the sport, irrespective of political orientation, Kannan told DT Next.





P Balachandran, resident of Avaniyapuram, said the Sangham should not be allowed to defend the rights of conducting the sport for a long time now, but Avaniyapuram village with people on the whole irrespective of caste and creed should be made to organize Jallikattu under the banner of ‘Avaniyapuram Village Committee’.





On the other hand, he said let anybody organise the event, it would be a grand one this time since DMK is in power. In 2021, Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi along with Udhayanidhi Stalin witnessed the event and cherished the Tamil culture.





Sources said to ensure smooth conduct of Jallikattu in Avaniyapuram, three rounds of talks were convened by the District Administration with the Sangham members and the dissidents over the last week. If both the sections did not reach a consensus for the conduct, then the district administration would organise the event.





The Sangham president said a case has been filed before the District Court seeking its declaration that the Sangham, registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, 1975, alone is entitled to conduct Jallikattu at Avaniyapuram on January 14, 2022 and sought permanent injunction in favour of the plaintiff’s Sangham by restraining the defendantsas they would interfere and disturb the right of conducting the sport.