Rains damage crops in over 20,000 acre in Delta

Thiruchirapalli :

The heavy downpour that lashed the Delta regions for the past two days has damaged crops in over 20,000 acres.





Sources said that around 10,000 acres samba had submerged in Mayiladuthurai while around 5,000 acre damaged in Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur district.





Farmers said there has been continuous rain since Thursday in Nagapattinam, Thanajvur, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai districts for the past two days and it has been continuing on Saturday also.





Farmlands were inundated in many places including Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam, Koradacherry in Tiruvarur and Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai districts.





Among the places, Sirkazhi reported 110 mm rainfall till Saturday morning and water was flowing across the roads and entered into the fields damagin paddy crops that have reached harvest stage.





The situation was similar in Kumbakonam and Thiruvudaimaruthur where also water entered into the fields and damaged standing crops that ready for harvest in the next 15 days. At least 5000 acres of paddy was affected in Thanjavur district.





Farmers claimed that the rain water that flowed into the fields had no way to recede.





“It is the seeding stage and the present downpour will incur a huge loss to farmers,” said A Selvagurunathan from Pazhiyanchiyanally in Thanjavur, who had cultivated samba in 50 acres.





The unpredicted downpour for the past two days had spoiled all their hardwork and money and farmers were not able to save the crops. Farmers expressed fears about losing all their crops as weather department has predicted rain for a few more days in the delta region.