‘Omicron baffling scientists unlike other viruses’

Vellore :

Omicron and other variants of coronavirus are baffling scientists as their behaviour is not like viruses for rubella, polio, measles, ebola, rabies and Hepatitis A and B, noted virologist Dr T Jacob John said on Saturday.





Talking to DT Next, he said: “In all virus-related diseases mentioned above, other than coronavirus, regular vaccination was enough to stop the disease and provide immunity. A disease like rabies needed a booster dose only after 20 years and that too only if it was warranted, whereas the Omicron variant by its changing hues was keeping doctors and scientists on their toes due to its unpredictable nature.”





While most European countries were now opting for even a second booster dose, India is just starting the booster dose programme, he said and added, “abroad, they provide a booster dose six months after the second dose and the second booster dose after another six months.”





“We are still in the dark as to how long the second booster dose will last,” he said and added that vaccination was still the only way to fight the virus. Lab tests regarding detectable immunity in people revealed that the immunity against coronavirus did not last long and “we are yet to know exactly how long such an immunity will last,” he added.





Asked if the nation was headed for a lockdown due to increasing restrictions coming into force in various states, he said “lockdown was okay in January 2021, when we did not have much knowledge about the virus, but not in January 2022 when we continue to have people vaccinated. The Omicron variant will easily overcome any lockdown.”





Elaborating, he said: “Lockdown is a self-defeating exercise and will only damage the economy. The way out is to ensure total vaccination and follow appropriate anti-COVID behaviour.”