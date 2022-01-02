25 more Omicron patients recover in TN, daily cases near 1.5 K

Chennai :

At least 25 more Omicron patients were discharged from several hospitals across the State on Saturday, bringing down the active cases of Omicron in the State to 27. So far, 91 Omicron patients, out of 121 total cases, have been discharged. Meanwhile, the State recorded 1,489 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.





Of the total 253 cases of COVID-19 among international passengers and their contacts, 174 were reported to have S-gene drop, including 66 of them from at-risk countries and 108 from non-risk countries.





Tamil Nadu reported 57 cases of Omicron linked to international passengers, while 64 other cases were not linked to international passengers or their contacts.





Tamil Nadu recorded a total of 1,489 cases of COVID-19, including 19 imported cases from foreign countries as well as other states in the country on Saturday.





Chennai recorded the highest with 682 cases, with the active cases in the city nearing 3,000 cases. While the city logged 2,920 active cases, Chengalpattu saw 168 cases on Saturday. The total number of pandemic cases in the State has now shot up to 27,49,534.





A total of eight deaths due to the virus were reported in the State, taking the toll to 36,784. With 1,03,403 samples being tested in the past 24 hours, the positivity rate in the State is 1.1 per cent.





The 2.9 per cent positivity rate in Chennai is the highest, followed by 2.4 per cent in Chengalpattu. At least 611 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total recoveries from COVID-19 to 27,04,410.