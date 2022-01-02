113 Pocso cases settled outside court, IGP orders probe

Chennai :

Expressing shock at 113 Pocso cases being settled out of court in the central zone in the last three years, the IGP ordered a probe into the issue.





Sources said, IGP (Central Zone) V Balakrishnan undertook a study on Pocso cases quashed between 2019-2021 in districts like Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Karur, Ariyalur and Perambalur and he found that 52 cases in 2019, 53 in 2020 and 8 cases in 2021 had been quashed after victims and their parents settled the matter with the accused outside court.





Sources added that in many cases, village heads, relatives along with advocates had reportedly convinced the victims and their parents and settled the cases. “A few cases are still pending and under investigation. If found that the cases are closed with the involvement of kangaroo court, police will initiate criminal cases and legal action against those involved,” said Balakrishnan.





The IGP added, if investigation revealed that the parents were influenced by the kangaroo court, legal action would be initiated against such parents and guardians as well.