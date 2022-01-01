Delta districts to receive heavy rains for next 2 days: RMC

Chennai :

The Regional Meteorological Centre on Saturday said heavy rains will occur over delta and Cuddalore districts of Tamil Nadu for the next two days due to atmospheric circulation along the Southern coast.However, from January 4, rains are expected to recede and dry weather would prevail across the State.





“Due to the atmospheric circulation mantle along the Southern coast of Tamil Nadu is up to 4.2 km to 5.8 km altitude, delta districts (Thanjavur, Thiurvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladathurai) and Cuddalore districts of Tamil Nadu to receive heavy rains along with thunderstorm activity for the next 48 hours,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Center (RMC).





“And a few places over south Tamil Nadu, and adjoining districts, Puducherry and Karaikal area to experience light to moderate rains. However, from January 4 (Tuesday) the rains are expected to gradually decrease and mainly dry weather to prevail across the state,” he added.





As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition will generally be cloudy, some areas in the city will witness moderate showers with thunderstorms for the next two days.





RMC issued a warning to fishermen against venturing into the sea till Monday as strong wind expected to blow at a speed of 40 kmph to 50 kmph over the Kanniyakumari coast and Gulf of Mannar.





During the last 24 hours, several districts of Tamil Nadu received moderate to heavy rains, of which Thiruvallur - Cholavaram and Red hills received the highest amount of rainfall with 10 cm each, followed by Nagapattinam 9 cm, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, and Chennai (Perambur) recorded 7 cm of rainfall each, Tiruvarur, Vellore, and Mayiladathurai with 6 cm rainfall each.