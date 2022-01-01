Guidelines for vaccination of children aged 15-18 years in Tamil Nadu: 10 points

Chennai :

1) With Covaxin being the only approved vaccine for children for emergency uase, and no mixing of vaccines can be done.





2) Beneficiaries can register online on CoWIN portal or register onsite at the recognises vaccination sites, if adequate slots are available.





3) Registration can be done using 10th standard registration number or Aadhaar number.





4) The DDHS shall identify the vaccination sites for the vaccination and if the site is same as the one for adults, separate queues will have to be maintained for those aged 15-18 years.





5) The DDHS should also appraise district Collectors and district-level school authorities on the vaccination.





6) The director shall instruct the all block-level medical officers to prepare a micro plan enlisting schools, those who are born on or before 2007 and availability of vehicles under Rashtriya Bal Suraksha Karyakram and mobile medical units.





7) Special medical camps shall be organised under the nearest Primary Health Center and mobile medical units shall be arranged for the same.





8) One teacher from each school shall also be appointed as Liaison Officer for co-ordinating with RBSK/MMU team.





9) The list of those born on or before 2007 shall be shared by the official and school authorities are instructed to provide sufficient space in the school for vaccination and managing adverse effects post vaccination, if any.





10) The identification of unvaccinated children, non-school going students and those left out shall also be done as daily data on vaccinations have to be tracked and uploaded to Educational Management Information System (EMIS) software.





In a letter to all the DDHS, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr T S Selvavinayagam said that Commissioner of School Education has been requested to appoint District level Educational Official at block level to act as Liaison officer for coordinating with DDHS Collectorate.





Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the vaccination of children aged 15-18 years old at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Porur on Jan 3. DDHS will also inaugurate the same in the respective districts in the presence of elected representatives on the day.



