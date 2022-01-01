Sat, Jan 01, 2022

Gutkha worth Rs 1.82 lakh seized, 2 arrested, hunt on for two more

Published: Jan 01,202207:32 AM

Police seized banned gutkha worth Rs 1.82 lakh and arrested two persons in connection with the case in Ariyalur on Friday.

Representative image.
Thiruchirapalli:
Based on a tip off that a huge quantity of gutkha was being smuggled, Keezhapazhuvur police led by Inspector Sahaya Anbarasu conducted a vehicle check in and around Keezhapazhuvur on Friday. They suspected an omni van and stopped the vehicle in which they found that a huge quantity of banned gutkha worth Rs 1.82 lakh and seized them. Subsequently, they arrested S Kumaravel (35) from Musiri in Tiruchy and V Vignesh (20) from the same area for smuggling the banned contraband. The police are searching for Pandian (36), a petty shopkeeper who ordered the contraband and his friend Hariharan (38) who helped the gang to hoard gutkha.

