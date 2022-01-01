All ground level causeways will be converted into bridges: Minister EV Velu

Vellore :

Laying the foundation for a Rs 18.40 crore bridge connecting Avarankuppam and Narayanpuram across the Palar near Vaniyambadi to be constructed jointly by the NABARD, state highways and the rural roads departments, he said ground level causeways conversion to bridges was the dream of Chief Minister MK Stalin. The bridge which was expected to become operational in18 months would help serve the needs of 8 surrounding villages which now faced problems accessing the main towns abutting the Chennai-Bengaluru national highway, he said and added that the bridge would prevent locals from having to take a 15 km detour. The 250-metre-long bridge would have 160 metre service road on the Avarankuppam side and another 15 metre service road on the Narayanapuram side, the Minister said and added that the facility would have 10 ‘eyes’ (space between two successive spans). Those present on the occasion included Collector Amar Kuswaha, district panchayat chief NRK Suryakumar, Vaniyambadi RDO Gayathri Subramani and NABARD CE Geetha.