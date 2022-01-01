Two killed, child injured as 2 bikes collide near Arani

Vellore :

When he was on his way home on Thursday night his vehicle collided with another driven by Baskar (28) a daily wage earner of Kundrumedu. Sankar (8) of Melandapuram was riding pillion on Baskar’s bike. The accident on the Arani –Sandavasal Road resulted in local retrieving the three injured and sending them to the Arani Government Hospital where doctors declared that both Karthi and Baskar were brought dead. Injured Sankar was referred to Vellore Government Medical College Hospital after first aid. Kalambur police registered a case and are investigating further.