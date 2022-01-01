Charge sheet filed against woman for killing transperson son

Coimbatore :

Police claimed to have filed the charge sheet in the court in the murder, which took place on December 14. Police said Umadevi, 45, from Kannagi Street in Ammapalayam had murdered her son Naveen Kumar for becoming a transperson. Naveen left his house and stayed with other members of transgender community in Bengaluru. Naveen had visited his mother, who was residing alone after separating from her husband, when he was murdered. Police arrested the woman along with other accused Venkadesh, Kamaraj, Karthikeyan, Santhosh and Sivakumar in connection with the murder.