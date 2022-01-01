Sharp rise witnessed in crimes against women, children in Kovai

Coimbatore :

All the cases were detected and 88 accused were arrested, police said in a statement on Friday. In crimes against women, 180 cases, including rape (13), molestation (8), kidnapping (5), cruelty by husband and relatives (22) and harassment against women (132) were reported and all cases were solved. In 2020, 135 cases, including rape (2), molestation (2), kidnapping (1), cruelty by husband and relatives (23) and harassment against women (107) were reported. Apart from this, victims of 55 cases of Immoral Traffic Prevention Act cases were rescued and handed over to their parents or caretakers. Police claimed to have achieved 100 per cent detection by cracking two murder for gain and two dacoity cases in 2021. Likewise, 72 per cent of the robbery cases were detected and properties worth Rs 2 crores were recovered.