Absconding Sedapatti couple held in suspected female infanticide case

Madurai :

Police sources said the couple O Muthupandi, his wife M Kausalya, hailing from Periyakattalai village, was arrested from their relative’s house, where they were hiding for the past few days after the suspected infanticide came to light. They were taken to Sedapatti police station for inquiry. Kausalya gave birth to girls in her first two deliveries and delivered her third girl baby at the Primary Health Centre at Sedapatti on December 21. However, the baby died on December 26 and was buried near their house by the couple secretly, claiming that the six-day-old baby died of sudden illness. Suspecting female infanticide, the Periyakattalai village administrative officer lodged a complaint with the police, based on which the Sedapatti police have registered a case under Section 318 of the IPC. Meanwhile, the couple, along with their two girls went in to hiding after the police registered a case against them. The body of infant was exhumed and doctors from the Government Rajaji Hospital conducted a post-mortem on the spot and viscera samples were collected for chemical analysis.