Ambur sugar mill likely to be idle this year too

Chennai :

The Ambur Cooperative Sugar Mill – the state’s oldest sugar crushing facility at Vadapudupet on the outskirts of Ambur will remain idle this year too, sources said.





Though the mill had registered 50,000 tonnes cane for crushing, various factors have resulted in officialdom preferring to operate the nearby Tirupattur Cooperative Sugar Mill, officials informed. This has resulted in staff conducting a sit in stir for more than 10 days demanding that the mill be operated.





When asked about this, mill chairman M Mathiazhagan told DT Next that “the time required to ready the machinery to undertake crushing operations was the main reason why it would not work this year. Though the amount to ready machinery would only be in lakhs, it would take nearly two months to get it ready and hence it was decided to divert the registered cane to other mills.”





While the Ambur mill has a daily crushing capacity of 2,400 TCD (tonnes crushed daily), the Tirupattur unit has only 1400 TCD capacity. “Hence, while the smaller Tirupattur unit could be run non-stop the Ambur mill due to its higher crushing capacity would have to be operated in fits and starts,” an official seeking anonymity said.





Mathiazahagan said he had also sought the help of Ambur DMK MLA AS Vilvanathan to operate the unit and that the latter too had promised to do the needful.





Sources revealed that though former minister KC Veeramani could have helped to operate the Ambur unit before the polls last year, he preferred to help the Tirupattur unit as it was in his area. Asked about pending cane dues to farmers, Mathiazhagan said “all cane dues have been paid and hence there is no pendency.”