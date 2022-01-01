Ex-DMK man who joined BJP killed over political rivalry

BJP cadre protesting against the murder of party colleague Vadivel in Erode on Friday.

Coimbatore :

A 50-year-old man, who joined BJP after quitting DMK, was murdered in a political rivalry in Erode district.





Police said Vadivel from Nagarajapuram near Modakurichi taluk, who held the post of ward secretary in the DMK, had joined BJP in the presence of Modakurichi BJP MLA Saraswathi at a function, a week ago.





He also organised people to petition the MLA demanding to relay the Nagarajapuram Road. Meanwhile, Thambi alias Eswaramurthy, a former DMK ward councilor, who was upset with Vadivel for joining the BJP had attacked him with a stone, while he was fast asleep inside a temple premises.





Villagers found him dead on Friday morning. After inquiry, police arrested Eswaramurthy and further inquiries are on. A large number of BJP cadre blocked the road in Thalavumalai area in protest against the murder. They however withdrew the protest after talks by police.