Official: Man-eater needs to be under care for 6 months

Chief wildlife warden and principal chief conservator of forests Shekhar Kumar Niraj on Thursday visited Kuragalli wild animal rescue and rehab centre near Mysuru, where the Mudumalai Man eater is now under quarantine.





“The tiger has improved a lot and gained weight to touch approximately 200 kg from a frail health at the time of capture on October 21. The two major abscess regions have healed and the tiger is eating well, but still has a lot of wild behaviour left in him,” Niraj Kumar said. The tiger MDT 23 is learning the rescue staff commands gradually. The food intake of MDT 23 is good and consistent at about 10 kg of beef six days a week. His stool has been tested and is devoid of pathogenic infection. The big cat will require the daily care for at least 5-6 months, the warden said.





The bigger enclosure, approximately 2,200-2,400 square foot of area, with trees and sunlight, which has an open sky and natural conditions is still not open to the tiger as the animal might not return to the current feeding cell due to his retained wild instincts, Kuragalli wild animal rescue centre sources told the TN chief wildlife warden.